APTS Forms Search Committee For New President/CEO

The Association of Public Television Stations is forming a search committee to try to find a new president and CEO.

Lonna Thompson has been interim president and CEO. She is executive VP and general counsel. Thompson has said she is not interested in the top job full-time, said a spokesperson.

The committee will be co-chaired by Polly Anderson, GM of KNME-TV Albuquerque and Elizabeth Christopherson, president of The Rita Allen Founation.

It has been over two months since APTS President Larry Sidman announced his resignation, which was effective April 1. No reason was given beyond that he had "professional objectives that are of great importance and urgency."

The search committee's urgent need will be to develop the job description for the position and set a timeline for the process, including evaluating search firms to help with the heavy lifting.