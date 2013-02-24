APTS Elects New Board Members

The Association of Public Television Stations Sunday

announced six new members of its board of trustees.





They are Ronnie Agnew, Mississippi Public Broadcasting;

Edward Kaplan, Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission; Becky Magura, WCTE-TV

Cookeville, Tenn.; Russell J. Peotter, WGBY Public Television, Springfield, Mass.;

Allan Pizzato, WYES New Orleans; and Leslie Wilcox, PBS Hawaii.





The board also named new leadership, naming Polly Anderson,

WUCF-TV Orlando, chair; and John Harrins, Prairie Public Broadcasting, vice chair.





APTS represents noncommercial stations in Washington. It is

currently urging the FCC to clarify the upcoming incentive auctions' impact on

local restrictions on selling TV station license rights.



