APTN to launch state news service
Associated Press' APTN will add state capitol video to its Florida state news
services, launching APTN Florida Dec. 1 -- the first state video service
offered by AP.
"State news is at the core of AP's coverage," said James R. Williams III, AP's
vice president and director of broadcast services, "and state government is at
the heart of our state news reports. This expansion of our Tallahassee bureau
will enable AP to bring television stations in-depth, high-quality video
coverage of the stories that impact viewers."
In addition to the video service, APTN Florida will allow stations to do live
stand-ups from the Capitol, the Florida Supreme Court and the AP bureau.
