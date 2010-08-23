The AP’s Nick Ascheim: Winding Wire Into Web Power

Since arriving at The Associated Press in March,

Nick Ascheim has been working to turn the traditional

wire service into a state-of-the-art information

provider via The AP's new

business unit, AP Gateway.

“[The AP] has been a wholesaler of news for the

past 160 years,” says Ascheim, who joined the service

as general manager of AP Digital after nearly

six years at NYTimes.com. “We needed a new way

to present our content so that The AP and our

membership both can thrive in a digital world.”

Providing quick and accurate content already

comprises the core of The AP’s business. Now, it

wants to offer customers a cutting-edge but userfriendly

way to present that content. The AP can do

that because, according to Ascheim, “We have an

understanding of the industry that we don’t think

other platform providers offer. We understand

what our customers need and how they work.”



Among Ascheim’s initiatives, AP Gateway is creating

a Website based on The AP’s popular college football polls. The site, www.APTop25.com, is set to launch this month.

It will stay up-to-the-minute with constant poll feeds, including stories

from both AP reporters and AP members who cover college football on

the local level. The service is developing the back-end, while it’s outsourcing the platform's front-end interface.

Ascheim, 40, didn’t always want to work in journalism.

After graduating from Cornell University

in 1992, he worked for the Lawyers Committee

for Human Rights for a year, where he took on the

task of shooting and editing videos. He quickly

came down with the news bug, so he got a job at

ABC News as a producer and worked there from

1993-96. In 1996, he helped launch FoxNews.

com, which kick-started both his digital and management

careers. He returned to school to get his

M.B.A. from Harvard University in 1998.

Prior to joining NYTimes.com, Ascheim was

CEO of TheSquare Inc., a networking and dating

site for the Ivy League set, from 2002-04.