AP's Kasie Hunt Joins NBC News

Kasie Hunt is joining NBC News' Washington, D.C. bureau as

an off-air reporter/producer covering politics across the network's platforms.

She starts Jan. 7.

Hunt comes to NBC from the Associated Press, where she was a

national political reporter since 2011. She was one of the AP's lead campaign

trail reporters, covering the Republican primary field and followed the Romney

campaign from December 2011 through Election Day.

Before that, Hunt was a national political reporter for Politico and covered health care,

education and labor policy for National

Journal's CongressDaily. She started her career as an intern with the NBC

News political unit.