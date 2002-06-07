AP's Fuller dead at 79

Keith Fuller, 79, former president of The Associated Press and a 36-year

veteran of the news service, died Friday at his home in Chevy Chase, Md. He had

suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

Fuller joined the AP in New Orleans in 1949. By the time he retired in 1985

as president (he had assumed the post in 1976), his career had spanned "from

Louisiana Gov. Earl Long slopping the hogs on his pea-patch farm to Ronald

Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev meeting at the summit."

As president (1976 through 1985), he is credited with leading AP's international

expansion, its increased broadcast-news efforts and its diversification into other

areas.

In addition to a variety of postings at AP, Fuller also had a brief stint in

1955 as news director at KCBD-AM-TV Lubbock, Texas. Fuller actually broke into

radio in 1946, however, as host of a 15-minute consumer report on WRR(AM)

Dallas, sponsored by the Better Business Bureau.

He was in law school at the time, but that two-and-a-half-year radio stint

helped to steer him into journalism. That, along with being editor of the school paper and

working full-time on the Dallas News. It was a hectic pace. Later, as an Air Force bombardier, he was shot down over France and

spent time in German POW camps. He once told Broadcasting & Cable

that during his days of carrying a full law school load and an overfull

journalism load, "I was more emaciated then than I was in prison camp. I got

less and less interested in practicing law and more and more interested in

journalism."

Fuller moved from New Orleans to Dallas in 1954, then to KCBD, where he

concluded, "I wasn't going to be a Walter Cronkite."

He returned to AP and a posting at the then-sleepy outpost of Little Rock,

Ark. In fact, an uncle wrote him: "What have you done to deserve Little Rock,

which hasn't had a news story since the Civil War battle of Pea Ridge?" Then, of

course, came the integration of Central High School, and Fuller had one of the

biggest stories in the nation.

That career boost got him Denver, from which, in short order, he presided

over coverage of an earthquake, a kidnapping/murder and a bloody prison riot.

"I was getting a reputation as a troublemaker," Fuller once said, "because

everywhere I went, something happened."

He next move was to New York under future AP president Wes Gallagher, whom

Fuller would ultimately succeed.

Fuller was succeeded as AP's chief executive by Lou Boccardi, who remains

president and CEO.

After retirement, Fuller served on the board of Gannett Co. Inc.

He is survived by his wife, Mattisue Scott, a daughter and two sons. -- Additional information was supplied by AP special correspondent Hugh A.

Mulligan.