Apprentice Castaway Lands at Litton

Troy McClain is the latest Donald Trump reject hoping to leverage his Apprentice celebrity into something bigger.



McClain has been named host of HomeTeam, a syndicated take on the ABC hit, Extreme Makeover:Home Edition, being developed by Litton Entertainment and Fuel Media.

The program will help people buy and decorate their own homes, providing wannabe homeowners with money for a down payment as well as a year's worth of mortgage payments. Then, Litton says, the HomeTeam crew will spend three days making "the final touches that make a house a home."

Litton makes no bones about trying to capitalize on the ABC Show: "This is fertile ground for a hit television show with significant payoff," says Litton CEO David Morgan.

McClain joins a growing list of Apprentice stars who've pursued other

ventures: