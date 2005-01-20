Apprentice Castaway Lands at Litton
By Jim Finkle
Troy McClain is the latest Donald Trump reject hoping to leverage his Apprentice celebrity into something bigger.
McClain has been named host of HomeTeam, a syndicated take on the ABC hit, Extreme Makeover:Home Edition, being developed by Litton Entertainment and Fuel Media.
The program will help people buy and decorate their own homes, providing wannabe homeowners with money for a down payment as well as a year's worth of mortgage payments. Then, Litton says, the HomeTeam crew will spend three days making "the final touches that make a house a home."
Litton makes no bones about trying to capitalize on the ABC Show: "This is fertile ground for a hit television show with significant payoff," says Litton CEO David Morgan.
McClain joins a growing list of Apprentice stars who've pursued other
ventures:
- Bill Rancic, winner of the first cycle, penned You're Hired: How to Succeed in Business and Life from the Winner of The Apprentice.
- Kwame Jackson, who lost the final round to Rancic in cycle one, is developing a financial program with CNN.
- Carolyn Kepcher, the Trump employee who helps judge applicants, has written Carolyn 101: Business Lessons from The Apprentice's Straight Shooter.
