Appointments in Turner Sales

Turner Network Sales has promoted Sid Eshelman, previously vice president of sales and marketing, to senior VP. He joined TNS in 2002 from AMC Networks, where he managed sales and marketing operations for the West Coast division as senior VP, affiliate sales.

Also at TNS, Cheryl McFadden has been appointed director of local advertising sales. She will be responsible for creating and developing local-ad-sales campaigns for TBS networks. McFadden was previously VP and general manager from Little Pond Productions, a division of Big Fish Marketing Inc.