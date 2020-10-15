Apple TV App Comes to Sony Smart TVs

Sony Electronics announced Wednesday that the Apple TV app is now featured on its X900H sold in the U.S. via a software update.

The Apple TV houses the $4.99 Apple TV Plus subscription VOD platform, as well as Apple TV Channels, which lets users sign up for third-party SVOD services including CBS All Access, Showtime and Starz in the Apple TV app.

The Apple TV app also includes a transactional component that lets users purchase and rent more than 100,000 movies and TV series episodes.

Sony X900H users can watch these Apple TV titles in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos.

Select Sony TVs also support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit2. With AirPlay 2, customers can play videos and other content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to their smart TV. HomeKit allows customers to securely control Sony's smart TVs using the Home app or by asking Siri on their Apple devices.

Sony has been powering its X900H line in the U.S. with the Android TV 9 operating system. It's unclear at this point what percentage of model shipments will have an Apple TV interface vs. how many have Google.

Apple first opened its Apple TV app beyond Apple hardware to third-party devices in January 2019, in a deal that brought the app to Samsung smart TVs. Apple TV has since migrated to other leading smart TV brands (LG and Vizio), as well as the top connected TV device ecosystems, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Sony only controls about 3% of the U.S. smart TV market, according to research company Statista. Samsung, TCL, Vizio and LG collectively control about 71% of the U.S. market.

"We take great pride in the superb picture and sound quality of our innovative TVs," noted Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics North America. "Now with the Apple TV app, we are making great entertainment even more enjoyable, and easier for customers to access."