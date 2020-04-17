Apple TV Plus Watched by Only 7% of U.S. Streaming Homes: Report

Approaching six months since launch, the metrics continue to look sour for SVOD service Apple TV Plus.

According to a new HarrisX survey commissioned by MoffettNathanson, despite a massive uptick in the amount of streaming video consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic, only 7% of U.S. streaming homes are using Apple TV Plus.

Visit Next TV to read more stories like this one.

The low penetration, according to MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson “speaks to [Apple TV Plus’] limited content offering and lack of library.”

Another notable data point from HarrisX’s first quarter SVOD data: 55% of Apple TV Plus users are on free promotional plans, with Apple giving away its streaming service for a full year to purchasers of new Apple devices.

Related: Apple TV Plus: Nearly Six Months in, Is Anybody Watching?

HarrisX gathered responses from 19,416 U.S. adult consumers about their subscription streaming habits during the first quarter.

Also interesting: Apple TV Plus doesn’t seem to enjoy exceptional market penetration with any specific age group. The HarrisX data shows its penetration reaching 8% across adults ages 25-29, 30-34, 35-39 and 40-44, with adults age 18-24 at 7%.