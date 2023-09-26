Apple TV Plus Conjures Up 'The Enfield Poltergeist' Docuseries
Docuseries based on the reported Enfield, London haunting set to debut October 27
Apple TV Plus will revisit the events surrounding the claimed 1970's Enfield, London, poltergeist haunting in a new docuseries set to debut October 27.
The four-part documentary series, The Enfield Poltergeist, will feature more than 250 hours of rare audio archive and interviews with the people impacted by the case, according to the service. Building a replica of the house where the incidents took place, performers reenact what is heard on the actual tapes, which allows an interplay by the archival voices and appearances of those initially involved in the incident through present-day interviews, said Apple TV Plus.
The story of the 1977 haunting of an everyday family has inspired fictional versions of the case, including the 2016 film The Conjuring 2, a television series and two stage plays.
The Enfield Poltergeist is executive produced by Al Morrow, Stewart le Marechal, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan Silberberg and Nicole Stott.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.