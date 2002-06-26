Trending

AP unveils local tickers

You know those news tickers on all the national cable news nets? They could
be coming to a TV station near you.

The Associated Press has just told stations about 10 topical tickers with
thousands of headlines that will be available 24 hours a day for on-air and
online use.

According to AP spokesman John Jones, he had had 15 calls about the service
within an hour or two of information the stations of its availability. A couple
have even already signed up.