AP unveils local tickers

You know those news tickers on all the national cable news nets? They could

be coming to a TV station near you.

The Associated Press has just told stations about 10 topical tickers with

thousands of headlines that will be available 24 hours a day for on-air and

online use.

According to AP spokesman John Jones, he had had 15 calls about the service

within an hour or two of information the stations of its availability. A couple

have even already signed up.