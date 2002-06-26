AP unveils local tickers
You know those news tickers on all the national cable news nets? They could
be coming to a TV station near you.
The Associated Press has just told stations about 10 topical tickers with
thousands of headlines that will be available 24 hours a day for on-air and
online use.
According to AP spokesman John Jones, he had had 15 calls about the service
within an hour or two of information the stations of its availability. A couple
have even already signed up.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.