AP TV promotes Groce

Greg Groce, Associated Press Television's director of administration, has

been named director of business operations and development.

The 24-year AP veteran will be responsible for all North American TV

business, including video and broadcast services, graphics, photos and online

services.

AP Television also named Dave Gwizdowski director of networks and

syndication; Larry Price director of television groups and stations; Wayne

Ludkey sales manager for cable/TV syndication; and Roy Blom manager for Hispanic

markets.

Gwizdowski continues to serve as AP's chief contact with major TV and cable

news networks, and he will oversee Ludkey and Blom.