AP TV promotes Groce
Greg Groce, Associated Press Television's director of administration, has
been named director of business operations and development.
The 24-year AP veteran will be responsible for all North American TV
business, including video and broadcast services, graphics, photos and online
services.
AP Television also named Dave Gwizdowski director of networks and
syndication; Larry Price director of television groups and stations; Wayne
Ludkey sales manager for cable/TV syndication; and Roy Blom manager for Hispanic
markets.
Gwizdowski continues to serve as AP's chief contact with major TV and cable
news networks, and he will oversee Ludkey and Blom.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.