AP takes Direct aim at the war

In anticipation of a war with Iraq, Associated Press Television News plans to launch APTN Direct Friday, a 24-hour service providing live war video

and related footage of events as they unfold in Iraq, Kuwait, Turkey, Israel,

Britain and the United States.

It will also provide reaction footage from around the globe.

The service could launch earlier if events warrant.

Subscribers to APTN's Main Channel and/or Global Video Wire will have access

to APTN Direct.