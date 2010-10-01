AP Promotes Buzbee to Washington Bureau Chief

Sally Buzbee has been named Washington Bureau

Chief for the Associated Press, overseeing over 100 reporters and editors.

Buzbee had been deputy managing editor and head of

AP's news center in New York.

Buzbee was Middle East editor from 2004 to 2009,

and before that, assistant bureau chief in Washington.

She succeeds Ron Fournier, one of the high-profile hires by the National Journal over the past several

months.