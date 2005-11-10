AP Primes Online Video Net

The Associated Press will roll out its AP Online Video Network in the first quarter of 2006, giving local TV stations and other AP members the opportunity to more easily offer streaming video and advertising on their Web sites.

Microsoft will be the primary technology provider, for the first time making its MSN Video player technology available to sites outside of the MSN Network. Microsoft will also develop a local ad and content syndication system for AP affiliates within the network.

Originally announced last August, the new service will roll out gradually, with about 50 video clips covering national, international, entertainment, technology and business news available each day.

Eventually, the service will add more video as it makes use of the AP’s growing presence in video newsgathering, as well as its relationships with more than 900 local TV newsrooms. Stations that use the service will be able to brand it as their own, with AP handling the hosting and streaming.