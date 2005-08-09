AP Picks Braun For London Post

TV news veteran Eric Braun is joining the Associated Press' television unit as vice president and managing director of international television.

Most recently, Braun was VP of news and convergence for Raycom Media's 39 television stations. Previously, Braun was VP of new technology for TV station consulting firm Frank N. Magid Associates.

At APTN, Braun will be based in London. The organization supplies video to more than 500 broadcasters and websites.

