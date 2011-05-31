AP Names Sidoti D.C. Political Editor

Liz Sidoti, chief political writer for the AP, has been named political editor in Washington.

Sidoti will head up AP's Washington reporting team as well as reporters in all the state capitals as the 2012 political race heats up. Sidoti is a former Ohio state house reporter for AP, one of the key swing states in presidential races.

"She is a model for how journalists can cut through the political noise and fit the pieces together to explain what is happening in politics and why it matters to people beyond the nation's capital,"s aid Washington Bureau Chief Sally Buzbee in announcing the promotion.

Sidoti has been covering national politics for AP, including the White House and Congerss, since 2003, and has been with the news cooperative since 1999 following print reporting stints in Ohio including for the Columbus Dispatch.