AP Names New White House Correspondent

The AP has named reporter Julie Pace to succeed Ben Feller

as White House correspondent.

Feller

is heading to New York, where his wife, Elisabeth is editor at the New York Times.

In a memo Friday posted on the AP website, Washington Bureau

Chief Sally Buzbee praised Pace for what she said had been a "steady

stream of scoops and smart stories" since Pace moved to the campaign beat

to cover the President during the 2008 campaign. she joined AP in 2007.

She is a 2004 graduate of Northwestern University's Medill

School of Journalism. Her resume includes South African TV station e.tv, freelance work in South Africa and

Zambia, and a stint at the Tampa Tribune.