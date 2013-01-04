AP Names New White House Correspondent
The AP has named reporter Julie Pace to succeed Ben Feller
as White House correspondent.
Feller
is heading to New York, where his wife, Elisabeth is editor at the New York Times.
In a memo Friday posted on the AP website, Washington Bureau
Chief Sally Buzbee praised Pace for what she said had been a "steady
stream of scoops and smart stories" since Pace moved to the campaign beat
to cover the President during the 2008 campaign. she joined AP in 2007.
She is a 2004 graduate of Northwestern University's Medill
School of Journalism. Her resume includes South African TV station e.tv, freelance work in South Africa and
Zambia, and a stint at the Tampa Tribune.
