AP Names Lee Enterprise Chairman Mary Junck Board Chair

Mary Junck, AP board vice chair and chairman of Lee

Enterprises, has been named board chair of the worldwide news net. She succeeds

William Dean Singleton, who has completed his five-year term.

Junck is also in charge of the search committee seeking a

replacement for AP President Tom Curley.

Junck, who has been a board member since 2004, is former EVP

of Times Mirror and former publisher of that company's Baltimore Sun newspaper. Her other posts include stints at the Miami Herald and Charlotte Observer.