AP Names Eric Carvin Social Media Editor

As part of an push to expand its social media efforts,

The Associated Press has named Eric Carvin to the post of social media editor.

In the new position, the AP veteran will coordinate the news organization's

ongoing social media efforts and work with the organization's national and

international operations to ensure that social media becomes an integral part

of every AP journalist's skills.





"No one can underestimate the power of social media in

our global reportage, nor its potential pitfalls," noted Tamer Fakahany, the AP

deputy managing editor who leads the Nerve Center in a statement. "That is why

we wanted a social media editor who was a serious and respected journalist in

his own right in addition to providing leadership on the social nets."





Carvin, who had been an AP Nerve Center news producer and

former National Desk editor at AP, has extensive experience with social and

interactive media and will be based at the organization's headquarters in New

York.





Prior to the promotion, Carvin spent two years as a news

producer at the Nerve Center, the central editorial desk at AP's headquarters.

Here he had primarily focused on using social media to uncover breaking news,

gather user-generated content, engage readers and promote AP stories and

visuals. He also played a central role in overseeing the AP news reporting.





Previously, he was a founding news editor of asap, an AP

service that pursued innovative and multimedia approaches to the news. During

his time at asap, he oversaw and edited Far and Wide, AP's first news blog and

has extensive experience with interactive storytelling methods.





Carvin, who graduated from Yale University in 1995,

joined AP in 2000 as a news researcher after five years as a writer and editor

for the Facts On File World News Digest. He became an AP National Desk editor

later in 2000, and served for two election cycles as deputy coordinator of AP's

exit poll analysis team.



