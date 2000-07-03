AP ENPS at WTVE

Philly TV News WTVE(TV), an all-news broadcast and cable network serving the Philadelphia area, has selected AP's Electronic News Production System (ENPS) as its newsroom computer system.

Philly TV News WTVE(TV), launched Jan. 1, delivers 16 hours of daily news to 2.1 million households on 26 cable systems in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. It also covers the heart of the area through its LPTV station.

The network plans to expand to 20 hours of news a day using its Center City, Philadelphia newsroom.