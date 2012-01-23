AP CEO Tom Curley to Retire
Associated Press president and CEO Tom Curley will retire
this year, according to the company, which said Monday a search for his successor
has already been launched.
"I told the board some time ago when I would be retiring, but it is hard
to think about leaving this special organization," said Curley in a
statement. He has been president of AP since June 2003.
As the driving force behind News Licensing Group, which was set up by the AP
Board of Directors to protect and license original news content the increasing
number of digital communications products and services, he also helped bring
former ABC News President to that new company last year as president and CEO.
Curley was a leading voice for access to government information in the wake of
the post-9/11 tightening of control over records and FOIA requests, invoking an
Orwellian image in a speech essentially declaring war on government secrecy, he
said: "The government's power is overwhelming. Its agents are armed and
authorized to use force if they have to."
He came from Gannett, where he had been senior VP and president and publisher
of USA Today.
Curley will remain in place until a successor has been named. The search
committee is headed by board member Mary Junck, chairman of Lee Enterprises.
