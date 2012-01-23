AP CEO Tom Curley to Retire

Associated Press president and CEO Tom Curley will retire

this year, according to the company, which said Monday a search for his successor

has already been launched.

"I told the board some time ago when I would be retiring, but it is hard

to think about leaving this special organization," said Curley in a

statement. He has been president of AP since June 2003.

As the driving force behind News Licensing Group, which was set up by the AP

Board of Directors to protect and license original news content the increasing

number of digital communications products and services, he also helped bring

former ABC News President to that new company last year as president and CEO.

Curley was a leading voice for access to government information in the wake of

the post-9/11 tightening of control over records and FOIA requests, invoking an

Orwellian image in a speech essentially declaring war on government secrecy, he

said: "The government's power is overwhelming. Its agents are armed and

authorized to use force if they have to."

He came from Gannett, where he had been senior VP and president and publisher

of USA Today.

Curley will remain in place until a successor has been named. The search

committee is headed by board member Mary Junck, chairman of Lee Enterprises.