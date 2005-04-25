AP Cameraman Killed

A TV cameraman for AP was killed in Iraq over the weekend.

According to AP, Saleh Ibrahim was killed and photographer Mohamed Ibrahim (no relation) injured in that gunfire broke out Saturday, April 23, following a bombing in Mosul, in the north of the country.

Saleh Ibrahim, the father of five, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from three gunshot wounds to the chest, Dr. Rabei Yassin said. U.S. Army officials took the injured Mohamed Ibrahim for questioning, said AP.

The Army told AP it was investigating the incident, which was related to an explosion that targeted a U.S. patrol and injured Iraqi civilians, an Iraqi police official told AP.

AP President/CEO Tom Curley said the company would "fully investigate this tragic happening so we can understand the circumstances under which it occurred."

Ibrahim would be the fourth journalist to die in Iraq in 2005 (added to the Committee to Protect Journalists' current count of three), and the 40th journalist to be killed in the line of duty in that country since 2003 (the U.S. war with Iraq began March 20, 2003).