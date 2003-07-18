AOLTW sells off DVD, CD properties

AOL Time Warner Inc. continues to chip away at its hefty debt load, agreeing

Friday to sell its Warner Music Group's DVD- and CD-manufacturing business to

Canadian company Cinram International Inc. for $1.05 billion in cash.

AOL Time Warner is aiming to reduce $25 billion in debt. So far, its recent dealings have

generated about $3.8 billion toward that goal, chairman and CEO Richard Parsons

said in a prepared statement.

That includes the recent $1.2 billion sale of the company's stake in Comedy Central

to Viacom Inc.

Under the latest deal, Cinram will buy Warner Music's DVD- and CD-manufacturing, printing, packaging, physical-distribution and merchandising

businesses.

The company will also handle the same businesses for AOL's Warner Home Video

and New Line Cinema's DVDs and CDs in North America and Europe.