AOLTW sells off DVD, CD properties
AOL Time Warner Inc. continues to chip away at its hefty debt load, agreeing
Friday to sell its Warner Music Group's DVD- and CD-manufacturing business to
Canadian company Cinram International Inc. for $1.05 billion in cash.
AOL Time Warner is aiming to reduce $25 billion in debt. So far, its recent dealings have
generated about $3.8 billion toward that goal, chairman and CEO Richard Parsons
said in a prepared statement.
That includes the recent $1.2 billion sale of the company's stake in Comedy Central
to Viacom Inc.
Under the latest deal, Cinram will buy Warner Music's DVD- and CD-manufacturing, printing, packaging, physical-distribution and merchandising
businesses.
The company will also handle the same businesses for AOL's Warner Home Video
and New Line Cinema's DVDs and CDs in North America and Europe.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.