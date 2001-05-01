AOLTV subs can prove "street smarts"

AOLTV subscribers will be able to play along with episodes of the syndicated pop-culture game show Street Smarts in the first blush of interactive synergy for AOL Time Warner.

AOLTV, Warner Bros. New Media, the interactive arm of the AOL Time Warner unit syndicating the show, and producer Telepictures Productions have developed an interactive application with Mixed Signals Technology for the nationally syndicated show during May and June, permitting AOLTV viewers to play along and compare their scores with the contestants. - Richard Tedesco