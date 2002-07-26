AOL Time Warner: OK more ISPs
AOL Time Warner Inc. has asked the Federal Trade Commission to approve two more unaffiliated Internet-service providers.
As a condition of its merger with America Online Inc., Time Warner Cable agreed to open its systems to unaffiliated ISPs.
The latest two are LocalNet Corp. for Portland, Maine, and DURO Communications Inc. (Volaris Online) for Birmingham, Ala.; Jackson/Monroe, Miss.; Memphis, Tenn.; and the MSO's
North Carolina and South Carolina divisions.
The FTC will say yea or nay after a 30-day comment period.
LocalNet has already been approved as an unaffiliated ISP for Time Warner Cable's Albany,
Binghamton, Liberty, Rochester and Syracuse, N.Y.,
divisions.
