AOL Time Warner acknowledges SEC inquiry

On the same day that Adelphia Communication Corp.'s Rigases were arrested and

charged with business fraud, AOL Time Warner Inc. acknowledged that the Securities

and Exchange Commission had begun a "fact-finding inquiry" into its

accounting practices.

CEO Richard Parsons confirmed the SEC inquiry during a teleconference

with investors and analysts Wednesday.

But Parsons also defended the company's accounting practices and said a

recent article in The Washington Post that cited accounting

irregularities at AOL Time Warner was groundless.

Parsons said the SEC notified the company of the inquiry after the

Post story ran last week.