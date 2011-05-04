AOL "Supersizes" Its Ads

According to The Wall Street Journal, AOL Inc. has enlisted Hearst Corp.'s help in its effort to "supersize" its online ads.

AOL

started running larger versions of ads on its own sites in September

and has been pushing the industry to adopt that practice. Hearst is the

first outside company to follow suit, and will sell the ads to its

clients, paying a technology fee to AOL. AOL is hoping these ads will

restore revenue growth.

The

newer ads are roughly four times the size of regular ones, and include

space for up to three graphic elements (videos, games, coupons, etc.).

The AOL unit is one of six larger, more interactive formats, designed to

make the viewer pay more attention, that the internet-ad industry is

trying to make standard.

Dubbed

Project Devil, the new ad unit also sold to brands like Verizon

Wireless and Duracell. Some media buyers are hesitant to build the Devil

unit only to find out it only runs on AOL.

AOL says that the new ad format keeps viewers attention for 47 seconds more than normal ads, and 24 seconds more video playback.