AOL sub count passes 32 million

America Online claimed on Monday that worldwide membership for its Web service surpassed 32 million last week, driven in part by AOL 7.0, the latest iteration of the service's software.

AOL reported AOL 7.0 has already been downloaded more than 7 million times, the fastest adoption rate of any new version.

AOL 7.0 integrates local programming into the service, enables ready access to high-speed audio and video content, and adds features, including Radio@AOL.

- Richard Tedesco