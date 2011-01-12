AOL, Endemol Partner on Web Programming Production

AOL Inc. and production company Endemol USA have inked a

deal to co-develop and co-produce Web programming, initially aimed at AOL's

women's audience.

The first two series to be produced, if sold, under the

agreement are Re-Dressed By America,

where online users vote on hairstyles and fashion to make over subjects facing

a big event, and Mama's Recipe, where

U.S. families compete for the best family recipes. Re-Dressed would be featured on Stylelist.com and MyDaily.com, and Recipe on Kitchen Daily and AOL Latino.

AOL plans to promote each Web series using its network of

sites relevant to each series' target demographic.

"Endemol is a premiere producer of unscripted programming

and their expertise in creating unique, interactive, popular shows, combined

with AOL's growing video audience will take digital production to the next

level," said David Eun, president of AOL Media & Studios, in a statement. "Endemol

is the latest in a string of partnerships that serve both the AOL consumers and

our advertising partners."