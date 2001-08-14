AOL, eBay expand alliance

America Online and eBay have broadened their existing relationship in a new three-year marketing alliance that will promote eBay on AOL Time Warner's print and television properties, in addition to AOL online properties.

The online auction service will get plugs in Time Inc. magazines and on the Turner broadcast networks. AOL will continue to serve as eBay's exclusive third-party advertising sales force. Financial terms of the deal unveiled Tuesday were not disclosed.

eBay will maintain a prominent presence on AOL, AOL.COM, CompuServe, Netscape, and AOL's Digital City.

- Richard Tedesco