AOL, Bank of America strike ad deal

AOL Time Warner and Bank of America unveiled a wide-ranging multi-year advertising pact including spots on TV and at ATMs.

Bank of America will be promoted across AOL Time Warner's media properties, and AOL Time Warner will place ads on Bank of America atuomatic teller machines and statements. Bank of America gets exclusive sponsorship elements with CNN and CNNfn, as sponsor of an "Ingenious Shot of the Day" feature on CNN Sports Tonight and a "Stroke of Ingenuity" feature during PGA golf and Wimbledon tennis.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. - Richard Tedesco