Any Day Now Lifetime

Viewers 18-34 Men: 79,800

Viewers 18-34 Women: 284,200

Viewers 18-34 All: 364,000

Back for a third season, Any Day Now remains a favorite among women. Lifetime's drama about best friends-one is white and the other is black-takes a hard look at race relations as it explores a friendship that began during the civil rights era in Birmingham, Ala., and continues into the present. Annie Potts (Designing Women and Love and War) and Lorraine Toussaint (Leaving L.A.) star in this original series that airs Sundays at 8 p.m. (ET). The show is fifth among women 18 to 34 and has an average rating of 1.8, according to the network. Paid Our Dues Productions, Finnegan-Pinchuk Productions and Wilshire-Hauser Productions produce the show in association with Spelling Entertainment.