Anthony Soohoo Leaves CBS

CBS

Interactive entertainment head Anthony Soohoo said Wednesday he is leaving the

company.

The move

comes after CBS acquired Clicker.com last week and named its CEO Jim Lanzone

president of CBS Interactive.

In a memo to

staff, Soohoo said he decided to move on months ago, but "made a

personal commitment to work through the transition until we had a new

leader at CBS Interactive."

Soohoo

joined CBS in 2007 when it acquired Dotspotter, an entertainment site he

co-founded.

Soohoo's

full memo below:

Dear

Colleagues,

After

three rewarding years with CBS, I have decided it is time for me to pursue

the next chapter in my life. In discussions with Leslie and Neil over the

past eight months, I made a personal commitment to work through the

transition until we had a new leader at CBS Interactive. Now that we have

named Jim Lanzone as our new President, the time is right for me to step

out and seek my next challenge.

I've

always embraced the Taoist proverb that the journey is the reward and

to say that we've had an amazing journey together is an understatement. I

am especially proud of the product innovations and business growth that we

have accomplished together. Reflecting on the past 3 years:

• We've increased our business unit s

revenue by 700%. CBS.com has increased its audience 10x and jumped from

the 3rd ranked network video site to the top ranked network property for

the past 27 months. We are now one of the top media properties

around.

• The CBS Audience Network became the

fastest growing network growing video streams the past year by 206% and

total minutes spent by 149%.

• We've grown CHOW's audience by

16x since 2008 - hitting the big time as a Top 10 food site in 2010 and

winning the prestigious James Beard Award for "Best Web Site Focusing

on Food".

In

short, this has been every bit an extraordinary ride and I thank you for

your work in making this experience special for me, both personally and

professionally. As I set off back into the entrepreneurial world, I

want to extend my sincerest wishes to all of you for continued success.

Dream.

Invent. Deliver.

Anthony