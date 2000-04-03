Anthony R. Gargano
President and CEO, AgileVision
CAREER: Sony Electronics, senior vice president, Communications Systems Division; various management positions at RCA Broadcast and General Instrument
EDUCATION: B.S. and MBA, St. Joseph' s University. He has also attended senior management programs at Dartmouth' s Truck school, Babson at Wellesley, The Business School of the University of Michigan and the Tokyo Management Seminar in Japan.
FAMILY: Wife, Florence; son, Anthony; daughter, Christina
WOULD RATHER BE: On the first hole at Makena North on Maui
BEST LESSON: "You don't know what you don't know."
