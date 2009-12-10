Anthea Disney Exits News Corp

Anthea Disney is exiting News Corp. after 20 years with the firm. Disney is best known for her stint as chairman of Gemstar-TV Guide. She is currently Exec-VP for content, will retire at the end of the year. Disney plans to work at the non-profit she founded aiding and funding female corporate executives and their new business ideas.

"Anthea's keen creative instincts are equal to her business acumen, a combination which is hard to find in an executive and one that has made her a dynamic leader at our company for many years." said Rupert Murdoch, Chairman and CEO of News Corp. "She has impeccable judgment and taste and I have relied on her counsel across just about all of our content businesses. I will miss her immensely but understand her desire to shift gears at this point in her life."

Disney is a member of the firm's worldwide management committee and joined the company in 1989. She was president of Harper Collins Publishers and then Chairman and CEO of News America Publishing Group before her role at Gemstar.