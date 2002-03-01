Antex launches 'Media Director'
Antex Electronics Corp. has introduced the "Antex Media Director," a TiVo Inc.-like device for reviewing and manipulating dailies in digital. The system has a 100-gigabyte
internal hard drive, along with a digital audio- and video-playback system.
Because it's disk-based, users have random access to clips.
The system works by first encoding the video into digital form so it can be
transferred to a central media server. Users who have permission to access the
video will be connected via a broadband connection that allows for the
downloading of material.
Each Media Director unit costs a little under $2,000.
