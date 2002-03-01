Antex launches 'Media Director'

Antex Electronics Corp. has introduced the "Antex Media Director," a TiVo Inc.-like device for reviewing and manipulating dailies in digital. The system has a 100-gigabyte

internal hard drive, along with a digital audio- and video-playback system.

Because it's disk-based, users have random access to clips.

The system works by first encoding the video into digital form so it can be

transferred to a central media server. Users who have permission to access the

video will be connected via a broadband connection that allows for the

downloading of material.

Each Media Director unit costs a little under $2,000.