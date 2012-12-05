Anstrom Joins Board Of Discovery Communications

Former Weather Channel President Decker Anstrom was named to the board of directors of Discovery Communications.

Anstrom was selected by Advance/Newhouse Programming Partnership, which as holder of Discovery's series A preferred stock, is entitled to name three members of Discover's board, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Anstrom replaces Lawrence Kramer, who resigned, and is expected to serve on the board's audit committee. Anstrom, 62, retired from The Weather Channel Cos. in 2008.