Another talent raid by a CBS station
Viacom Inc.'s talent raiding continued as CBS-owned KYW-TV
Philadelphia snagged ABC-owned Marc Howard from WPVI-TV there to replace KYW-TV
fixture Larry Kane as 11 p.m. anchor. That's two key positions at KYW-TV in a
matter of days.
General manager Peter Dunn had come over only the week before from the NBC
station group and quickly cut a deal with Howard, another Philadelphia news
veteran, who has been with the market's top-rated station since 1977.
Howard's deal with WPVI-TV doesn't run out until January, although he has
been off the air since the agreement surfaced.
Change has become the norm since the Viacom group brought in industry icon
Dennis Swanson to run it.
Kane said he admires Swanson but he feels that his longtime loyalty has been
betrayed. Kane expects to return to work -- following a previously scheduled
vacation -- Sept. 9, but, he added, station management and his manager, Alfred
Geller, will have to sit down for "some heavy-duty talking." That could mean an
early exit for Kane, who is under contract with KYW-TV until November
2003.
