Another talent raid by a CBS station

Viacom Inc.'s talent raiding continued as CBS-owned KYW-TV

Philadelphia snagged ABC-owned Marc Howard from WPVI-TV there to replace KYW-TV

fixture Larry Kane as 11 p.m. anchor. That's two key positions at KYW-TV in a

matter of days.

General manager Peter Dunn had come over only the week before from the NBC

station group and quickly cut a deal with Howard, another Philadelphia news

veteran, who has been with the market's top-rated station since 1977.

Howard's deal with WPVI-TV doesn't run out until January, although he has

been off the air since the agreement surfaced.

Change has become the norm since the Viacom group brought in industry icon

Dennis Swanson to run it.

Kane said he admires Swanson but he feels that his longtime loyalty has been

betrayed. Kane expects to return to work -- following a previously scheduled

vacation -- Sept. 9, but, he added, station management and his manager, Alfred

Geller, will have to sit down for "some heavy-duty talking." That could mean an

early exit for Kane, who is under contract with KYW-TV until November

2003.