Another round of layoffs at ABC news

ABC News in New York cut more than 20 employees in the finance and operations departments as part of an restructuring project that began last spring.

“This new structure will streamline how we receive our finance and operations support,” ABC News President David Westin said in an internal e-mail.

Many of those eliminated, ABC News staffers say, have been there for decades. At the same time, the network is adding new positions in those same departments.

Operations employees will now report to Dave Davis, the executive VP who was brought in from WABC last fall. Davis, who has day-to-day oversight of ABC News programs and operations, reports to Westin.