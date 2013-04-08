Annette Funicello Dies at 70

Actress Annette Funicello passed away on Monday from

complications due to multiple sclerosis, a disease that she had battled for 25

years. She was 70.





Funicello is known for being a member of the original Mickey

Mouse Club and for her numerous roles in teen-oriented movies.





Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said:

"Annette was and always will be a cherished member of the Disney family,

synonymous with the word Mousketeer, and a true Disney Legend. She will forever

hold a place in our hearts as one of Walt Disney's brightest stars, delighting

an entire generation of baby boomers with her jubilant personality and endless

talent. Annette was well known for being as beautiful inside as she was on the

outside, and she faced her physical challenges with dignity, bravery and grace.

All of us at Disney join with family, friends and fans around the world in

celebrating her extraordinary life."





In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The

Annette Funicello Research Fund at annetteconnection.com.