Anne Sweeney to Keynote B&C's "Women of Hollywood"

Anne Sweeney, co-chair, Disney Media Networks, and president, Disney/ABC Television Group, has been named a keynote speaker for B&C's inaugural "Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood" event in Los Angeles the afternoon of July 15.

Sweeney, whose oversight includes The Walt Disney Co.'s global entertainment and news TV properties, and radio and publishing businesses, is widely considered the highest-ranking female executive in television. Properties she oversees include ABC Studios, ABC Owned Stations Group, ABC TV network, the 94-network-strong Disney Channels Worldwide, ABC Family and Disney's equity interest in AETN.

"Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood," a completely off-the-record cocktail hour, is a one-of-a-kind, intimate gathering for the women of the TV and entertainment industry to meet, share laughs and talk frankly about issues they can all relate to.

Sweeney will give a talk and sit for a Q&A with B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego. Additional speakers and registration info will be announced at a later date.

For ticket and sponsorship info, log onto www.broadcastingcable.com/womenhollywood.