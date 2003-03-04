Anna 's second season scores
E! Entertainment Television welcomed Anna Nicole Smith back for her second
season Sunday night to above-average viewership, but she was hardly the
plus-sized attraction as last year.
The Anna Nicole Show notched a 1.7 rating, more than triple E!'s prime-time average last week, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Anna's television debut last spring grabbed a stunning 4.2 rating.
Anna's lead-out and E!'s other new reality program, The Michael Essany
Show, debuted to a 1.0 rating.
Anna is the unwitting subject of an upcoming Showtime documentary on her
life.
Dark Roots: The Unauthorized Anna Nicole, directed and produced by Randy
Barbato, Fenton Bailey and Gabriel Rotello, will debut this spring.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.