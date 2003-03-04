Anna 's second season scores

E! Entertainment Television welcomed Anna Nicole Smith back for her second

season Sunday night to above-average viewership, but she was hardly the

plus-sized attraction as last year.

The Anna Nicole Show notched a 1.7 rating, more than triple E!'s prime-time average last week, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Anna's television debut last spring grabbed a stunning 4.2 rating.

Anna's lead-out and E!'s other new reality program, The Michael Essany

Show, debuted to a 1.0 rating.

Anna is the unwitting subject of an upcoming Showtime documentary on her

life.

Dark Roots: The Unauthorized Anna Nicole, directed and produced by Randy

Barbato, Fenton Bailey and Gabriel Rotello, will debut this spring.