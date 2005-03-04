Anna Nicole Grins, Bares It Down Under

Presenter and former Playboy Playmate Anna Nicole Smith lit up Viacom's Australian MTV Music Awards at Sydney's Luna Park last week with a Janet Jackson parody.

Smith engineered her own wardrobe malfunction, dropping her top reveal both breasts sporting strategically placed MTV logos, though we are assured by people who should know that they were not the registered, trademarked logos.

MTV and Viacom have maintained they had no advance knowledge of Jackson's Super Bowl reveal, when she--with the help of Justin Timberlake--revealed a single breast with a strategic bit of jewelry. The same goes for Smith's reveal.

"The show had lots of great musical performances and a surprise that Anna Nicole planned herself," said MTV Networks EVP Carole Robinson. "We have no intention of airing the show in the U.S., but it was appropriate in Australia," where nudity is permitted, though Smith was never nude.

