Anna Gomez Joins Wiley Rein
Anna Gomez, deputy assistant secretary for communications
and information at the National Telecommunications and Information
Administration (NTIA), has joined Wiley Rein, Washington, as a partner in the
law firm's telecommunications practice.
Gomez was instrumental in NTIA's digital transition efforts
and is also a former deputy chief of the FCC's international bureau.
She also brings corporate, White House and Capitol Hill
experience to the post.
The firm just celebrated its 30th anniversary.
The Wiley in Wiley Rein is Dick Wiley, former FCC chair.
