Anna Gomez Joins Wiley Rein

Anna Gomez, deputy assistant secretary for communications

and information at the National Telecommunications and Information

Administration (NTIA), has joined Wiley Rein, Washington, as a partner in the

law firm's telecommunications practice.

Gomez was instrumental in NTIA's digital transition efforts

and is also a former deputy chief of the FCC's international bureau.

She also brings corporate, White House and Capitol Hill

experience to the post.

The firm just celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The Wiley in Wiley Rein is Dick Wiley, former FCC chair.