Anime Nets 40 Million Subs

The Anime Network, whose distribution combines a linear channel and various video-on-demand (VOD) offerings, has topped 40 million subs.



That is thanks to recent deals with Wide Open West and Harron Communications for the 24/7 channel and Service Electric Cablevision and Knology for subscription VOD packages.



The animation channel was one of the first start-ups to take space on Comcast's free-VOD service in 2002 as a free VOD channel on Comcast systems. It has since transitioned into a full network and pay VOD service reaching 95% of VOD-enabled households, according to the company.