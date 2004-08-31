Anime Net Signs First VOD Advertiser

Anime Network has signed up the first-ever advertiser for its VOD service.

Go Fish Pictures, a subsidiary of Disney's DreamWorks, has bought both traditional spots on the 24-hour cable channel and a prominent spot for its movie trailer on Anime's VOD offering.

Subs seeking anime on demand will first get the 75-second trailer for Go Fish's theatrical anime film, Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence (which debuts Sept. 17) at least for the approximately two-month flight of the ad campaign (Sept. 6-Oct. 31).

It may be its first VOD ad buy, but network President Kevin Corcoran is hoping it isn't the last. "Go Fish Pictures, like many competitive media buyers today, also recognizes the strength and influence advertising with our video-on-demand service provides," he said in announcing the buy. "In fact, while VOD advertising is still very much in its infancy, astute marketers are becoming savvier about ite benefits."

