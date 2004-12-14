Anime Net Signs 24/7 Deal

Anime Network -- which is morphing from a video-on-demand offering to a 24/7 cable network with VOD option -- has signed a deal with Buckeye CableSystem, serving subscribers in Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio.

The network will be available either as a stand-alone diginet or a free VOD service to digital subs.

The Anime Network, which launched in 2002 targeting the tech-savvy, 18-34 male demo, began expanding beyond a VOD service last July.

It currently reaches about 12 million homes with programming that includes Robotech, Kaleidostar, and Bubblegum Crisis Tokyo 2040.