Anime Net Signs 24/7 Deal
Anime Network -- which is morphing from a video-on-demand offering to a 24/7 cable network with VOD option -- has signed a deal with Buckeye CableSystem, serving subscribers in Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio.
The network will be available either as a stand-alone diginet or a free VOD service to digital subs.
The Anime Network, which launched in 2002 targeting the tech-savvy, 18-34 male demo, began expanding beyond a VOD service last July.
It currently reaches about 12 million homes with programming that includes Robotech, Kaleidostar, and Bubblegum Crisis Tokyo 2040.
