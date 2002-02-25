Animator Chuck Jones dead at 89

Legendary animator Chuck Jones, best known for his work on Warner Bros.'

classic Looney Toons cartoons, died Friday of heart failure at 89.

In more than 60 years as an animator, Jones worked with cartoon icons Bugs

Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and Elmer Fudd, and he was the creator of Road

Runner, Wile E. Coyote, Marvin the Martian, Pepé le Pew and The WB Television

Network symbol Michigan J. Frog.

He was also credited with writing, producing and directing Dr. Seuss' How

the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Jones' cartoon art was seen not only on movie and TV screens, but in museums

and galleries around the world.

He was given an Oscar for 'Lifetime Achievement' and an honorary life

membership in the Directors Guild of America.

In a statement following his death, Jones' family said he liked to recall

that when a small child was told that Jones drew Bugs Bunny, the child replied:

'He doesn't draw Bugs Bunny. He draws pictures of Bugs Bunny.' Jones felt that

his characters were alive, with distinct personalities, his family said.

Jones is survived by Marian Jones, his wife of 20 years; daughter Linda;

brother Richard Kent Jones; three grandchildren; and six

great-grandchildren.